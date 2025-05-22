NTPC Green Energy Share Price Rockets 11% After Stunning Q4 Profit Surge — What’s Behind the Rally?

NTPC Green Energy Ltd share price jumps 11 per cent on backs of solid Q4 results. | Image: NTPC

As soon as the stock market opened on Thursday, the Sensex index fell by 800 points and the Nifty 50 index fell by 227 points, however, NTPC Green Energy Ltd scripted a different tale entirely as it surged 11.15 per cent to Rs 117 per share, signaling a four-month high.

The rally followed the release of the company’s March quarter results, which beat D-street estimates.

Key reasons that triggered a surge in NTPC Green share price

The biggest reason behind this heavy purchasing activity in NTPC Green Energy shares today is the company's March quarter results for the financial year 2025. The company, after-market hours on Wednesday, reported a net profit of Rs 233.21 crore—a 255 per cent increase from Rs 80.95 crore posted in the same period last fiscal.

Apart from net profit, this fully-owned company of NTPC Ltd has also posted a 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 622.27 crore, which was Rs 508.14 crore in the March quarter a year ago

The company's performance has also been excellent on the operational efficiency front. According to the data, the company's EBITDA has jumped by 28.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 560.27 crore.

Meanwhile, expenses stood at Rs 444.63 crore in Q4FY25, compared to Rs 425.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the full year, NTPC Green’s profit rose 39 per cent to Rs 475.5 crore in the fiscal year 2025, from Rs 342.8 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 12.5 per cent, reaching Rs 2,209.6 crore in FY25 versus Rs 1,962.6 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The company’s shares debuted on Dalal Street on November 27 at Rs 121.70, compared to its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 108. The stock initially maintained its upward momentum, reaching an all-time high of Rs 155.35 apiece.