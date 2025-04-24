NTPC Green Aims to Raise Rs 5,000 Crore for FY26—Big Push for Clean Energy

NTPC Green Energy Ltd on Thursday said in a stock exchange filing that its Board will meet on April 29, 2025, to consider and approve borrowing and raising funds up to a maximum of Rs 5,000 crore during the financial year 2025-26.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 29th April, 2025, inter-alia to consider and approve borrowing (raising of funds) up to a maximum amount of Rs.5,000 Crore during the financial year 2025-26, by issuing secured/unsecured, redeemable, taxable/ tax free, cumulative, non-cumulative debentures (Bonds/ NCDs) in one or more tranches,” the company said in an exchange filing.

NTPC Green Shares

The shares of NTPC Green were trading 0.61% higher at Rs 107.90. The stocks of this company have climbed 7.77% in a month. However, the stock has also declined on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Against buy orders of 1.87 lakh shares, there were 5.47 lakh sell orders.