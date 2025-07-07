Paras Defence Stock Tanks 8%—Should You Cash Out Now?

Paras Defence Share Price: The stock price of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd nosedived as much as 8.02 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 858.60 apiece in trade on Monday, July 7, 2025. This was a direct result of the defence major's recent 1:2 stock split.

Back in September 2021, the manufacturer of defence and space applications had launched its IPO to garner Rs 170.78 crore via a fresh issue of Rs 175 per share, which is now equivalent to Rs 87.50 post the spilt.

However, the defence stock despite the pullback has registered impressive gains of 881.25 per cent as compared to its public listing price within a span of four years.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 have placed this defence stock under the long-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure), which indicates high price movement volatility. This comes eve after the technical indicators supported growth, and bullish cues prevailed.

The reversal in trend came into effect after Paras Defence witnessed an 8 per cent surge in stock price on last Friday's trading session.

From a technical perspective, Paras Defence is reportedly likely to find support in the Rs 856–850 range, with the next support zone around Rs 790–780. On the upside, a decisive break above the Rs 950–970 range is needed to signal further upward potential. Meanwhile, analysts are recommending to book profits at the present level.

The company is mainly engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and testing of various defence and space engineering products. Majorly, it has five major product category offerings in defence and space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, electromagnetic pulse protection solutions and niche technologies.