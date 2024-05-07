Updated May 7th, 2024 at 19:26 IST
PB Fintech reports second consecutive profitable quarter boosted by insurance sales
For the quarter ending on March 31, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 60.59 crore, marking a turnaround from net loss of Rs 8.95 crore.
- Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
PB Fintech Q4 earnings: PB Fintech, the parent company of popular online insurance aggregator Policybazaar, has announced its second consecutive profitable quarter, driven by increased sales in a seasonally-strong period and reduced marketing expenditures.
For the quarter ending on March 31, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 60.59 crore, marking a turnaround from net loss of Rs 8.95 crore in the same period last year. The surge in profitability was accompanied by a robust revenue growth, with revenue from operations climbing over 25 per cent to Rs 1,090 crore.
Advertisement
January-to-March quarter typically witnesses heightened insurance sales as individuals purchase policies to leverage tax rebates ahead of the financial-year end. The trend contributed to a substantial increase in revenue, particularly in the insurance broking segment, where revenue more than doubled.
PB Fintech's strategic focus on profitability has been underlined by a concerted effort to curtail marketing and promotional expenses. In March quarter, the company's advertising and promotion costs plummeted by nearly 48 per cent compared to the previous year, reflecting a disciplined approach towards cost management.
Advertisement
However, the company saw a slowdown in its credit business growth, attributed to regulatory actions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) aimed at tightening regulations around unsecured lending. The annualised credit disbursal run-rate, an indicator projecting loan disbursement for the year, declined to Rs 14,000 crore by the end of March, down from Rs 15,000 crore a year earlier.
Despite the positive financial performance, PB Fintech's shares closed 3.1 per cent lower prior to the announcement of the quarterly results.
Advertisement
(With Reuters inputs)
Advertisement
Published May 7th, 2024 at 19:26 IST