×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

Pharma firms likely to report strong growth in fourth quarter: Report

US market is projected to grow by 12 per cent, propelled by penetration into complex products and stability in price erosion in the base portfolio.

Reported by: Abhishek Vasudev
Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies in India by Market Capitalisation
Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies in India by Market Capitalisation | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pharmaceutical companies are expected to report another strong quarter, driven by year-on-year sales growth in both India and US, analysts at brokerage firm Sharekhan said in a report.

In India, sales are expected to increase by 10 per cent despite the traditionally weaker season, attributed to several factors including a 12 per cent hike in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) across National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) and non-NLEM products, new product launches, a focus on chronic sales, and increased productivity of medical representatives (MRs). Sharekhan predicts that companies such as Torrent Pharma could see a 16 per cent year-on-year growth, while Sun Pharma and Lupin are expected to achieve 12 per cent growth each, driven by volume growth and aggressive hiring of MRs respectively.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the US market is projected to grow by 12 per cent, propelled by penetration into complex products and stability in price erosion in the base portfolio. Sharekhan forecasts a 9 per cent year-on-year growth in US sales to reach $2,128 million in Q4FY24, with contributions from specialty and niche products. However, excluding sales of gRevlimid, a drug used in treatment of certain forms of cancer, a decline of 3 per cent in constant currency terms is expected.

The report reflects on the expected margin expansion, with EBITDA expected to grow by a healthy double-digit percentage, largely driven by factors such as product launches, diversification into complex/specialty products, stability in price erosion, and growth in the chronic portfolio. Sharekhan predicts that Strides could report the highest EBITDA margin also known as operating profit margin at 19.4 per cent, followed by Torrent Pharma at 32 per cent, Sun Pharma at 28 per cent, and Lupin at 20 per cent.

Advertisement

In terms of the sector outlook, Sharekhan suggests a favourable risk-reward scenario for Indian pharmaceutical companies, citing opportunities such as rising loss of exclusivity (LOE) opportunities, long-term growth prospects in the US, and emerging opportunities in the active pharma ingredient (API) space. Despite ongoing challenges like higher R&D expenditure and USFDA inspections, Sharekhan believes that pharma companies have strong growth potential in the long term.

Regarding valuation and picks, Sharekhan remains selective in the pharmaceutical space, preferring companies with better earnings growth visibility and stable valuations. In the large-cap space, companies such as Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s, Zydus, and Lupin are favoured, while in the mid-cap space, Strides and Sanofi are highlighted as promising picks.

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 13:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

4 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

5 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

7 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

8 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

9 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

9 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

10 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

13 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

17 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

17 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

17 minutes ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Walks In Style

18 minutes ago
Chamkila Screening

Chamkila Screening

19 minutes ago
Ameesha Patel

Ameesha In Ethnic Attire

20 minutes ago
Vatsal Sheth And Ishita Dutt

Vatsal Poses With Wife

22 minutes ago
Waluscha De Sousa

Waluscha In Blue

23 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Looks Pretty

25 minutes ago
Mini Mathur

Mini Looks Elegant

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo