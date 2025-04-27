Stock Market Holidays May 2025: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Days This Month - Full List

Updated April 27th 2025, 14:21 IST
No opening bell, no arrow running green or red. The Indian stock market will remain closed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, as the day marks the Maharashtra State Day.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed for all trading activities, including equity, equity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments.
According to the official trading holiday calendar published by the NSE (nseindia.com) and BSE (bseindia.com), the market will remain closed for the following days in May 2025.
May Stock Market Holiday
May 1, 2025: Maharashtra Day—The state celebrates the formation of Maharashtra after the linguistic reorganisation in 1960. Commemorating its 65th state anniversary.
Weekend Phenomenon: Stock Market
The weekend effect is a phenomenon in financial markets theory stating that the returns on Mondays follow the prevailing trend from the previous Friday. Therefore, if the stock market is in a bull market, it will continue to follow Monday.
Stock Market Holidays June and July 2025
Apart from weekend offs, the market will see continuous action in June and July 2025—no brakes to the reins of the stock market.
Stock Market Holidays August 2025
In August, ten indices will be closed:
August 15 (Friday): India’s 79th Independence Day
August 27 (Wednesday): Shri Ganesh Chaturthi
Stock Market Holidays October 2025
October will have three holidays:
October 2 (Thursday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra
October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali
October 22 (Wednesday): Diwali Balipratipada
Stock Market Holidays November 2025
November 5 (Wednesday): Prakash Guruparab— The markets will remain closed, marking the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev.
Stock Market Holidays December 2025
December 25 (Thursday): Christmas—The year's final holiday will be observed on Christmas.
Stock Market On April 25, 2025
The market closed lower on April 25, 2025, with the NSE Nifty 50 falling to 24,039.35, down by 207.35 points or 0.86%. Similarly, Sesex closed lower at 79,212.53, down by 588.90 points or 0.74%.
