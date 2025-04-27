Stock Market Holidays May 2025: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Days This Month - Full List

No opening bell, no arrow running green or red. The Indian stock market will remain closed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, as the day marks the Maharashtra State Day.



The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed for all trading activities, including equity, equity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments.



According to the official trading holiday calendar published by the NSE (nseindia.com) and BSE (bseindia.com), the market will remain closed for the following days in May 2025.



May Stock Market Holiday



May 1, 2025: Maharashtra Day—The state celebrates the formation of Maharashtra after the linguistic reorganisation in 1960. Commemorating its 65th state anniversary.



Weekend Phenomenon: Stock Market



The weekend effect is a phenomenon in financial markets theory stating that the returns on Mondays follow the prevailing trend from the previous Friday. Therefore, if the stock market is in a bull market, it will continue to follow Monday.



Stock Market Holidays June and July 2025

Apart from weekend offs, the market will see continuous action in June and July 2025—no brakes to the reins of the stock market.



Stock Market Holidays August 2025

In August, ten indices will be closed:

August 15 (Friday): India’s 79th Independence Day

August 27 (Wednesday): Shri Ganesh Chaturthi



Stock Market Holidays October 2025

October will have three holidays:

October 2 (Thursday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali

October 22 (Wednesday): Diwali Balipratipada



Stock Market Holidays November 2025

November 5 (Wednesday): Prakash Guruparab— The markets will remain closed, marking the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev.



Stock Market Holidays December 2025

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas—The year's final holiday will be observed on Christmas.