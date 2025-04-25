Why Is Stock Market Down Today? Sensex & Nifty Crash Over 1%; D-Street Turns ‘Laal’ | Explained

Stock Market Down Today: The Indian Stock Market witnessed intense volatility on Thursday, April 25, 2025, as early optimism gave way to sharp selling pressure.

The BSE Sensex dropped by 862.08 points or 1.08% to 78,939.35 by 10:45 AM, while the NSE Nifty slipped 283.30 points or 1.17% to trade at 23,963.40.

Bears Tighten Grip: Markets Nosedive After Flat Opening

Markets had opened on a flat-to-positive note with the Nifty 50 starting at 24,336.90, up 90.20 points, and the Sensex climbing 266.79 points to 80,068.22. However, that early momentum fizzled out quickly amid rising concerns. Seems like the bears are making a comeback on the D street.



Why stock market down today?

According to Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, the markets are reacting to multiple headwinds. “Nifty is currently facing a lot of headwinds wherein we have seen a sharp sell-off in today's trading session. After almost 7 consecutive days of rise, we are seeing a continuation of a selling trend,” she said.



“Concerns about political stability in the country and rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan are weighing on investor sentiment,” she added. “There has also been a rebound in the dollar index from lower levels which is hurting Indian assets.”





IT Holds Fort, Broader Market Bleeds

Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT was the only gainer, up 0.20%, while Nifty Auto, Bank, Energy, FMCG, PSU , Realty, Metal, Media, and Pharma plunged over 1%.

On the Sensex, Infosys, TCS , and IndusInd Bank were the only gainers, while Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Power Grid, NTPC, L&T, and Tata Motors topped the losers’ list.



Resistance Ahead, Support Below

Sachdeva explained the technical outlook as well: “The 23,800 area is likely to act as a good floor for the Nifty. On the higher side, 24,350 is acting as a stiff resistance. We could see some consolidation in this broad range, and a breakout on either side could trigger a directional move.”



Adding further technical perspective, Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, noted: “The Nifty has witnessed a sharp decline on the 1st day of the May series. It was trading around the 24,500 mark, which coincides with the 61.82% Fibonacci retracement level of the entire September to April decline. So, after a sharp run-up, the Nifty is likely to consolidate going ahead.”