×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

Tata Sons plans to sell TCS shares worth Rs 9,362 crore

The stake sale entails Tata Sons offering approximately 2.34 crore shares of TCS, amounting to a 0.65 per cent stake in the leading IT services provider.

Reported by: Business Desk
TCS
TCS | Image:Facebook Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, is set to divest shares in its flagship IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), to the tune of up to Rs 9,362 crore as per a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The stake sale entails Tata Sons offering approximately 2.34 crore shares of TCS, amounting to a 0.65 per cent stake in the leading IT services provider. As of December 31, Tata Sons boasted a substantial 72.4 per cent ownership stake in TCS, according to exchange data.

Advertisement

The shares are slated to be traded at a floor price of Rs 4,001 per share, marking a 3.7 per cent discount from the previous closing price of Rs 4,152.5 per share. The discount is intended to stimulate investor interest and enhance the attractiveness of the offering.

The stake sale is being facilitated by J.P. Morgan and Citigroup, who will serve as joint bookrunners for the transaction.

Advertisement

Neither Tata Sons nor TCS immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment, underscoring the confidential nature of the transaction.

TCS shares witnessed 1.6 per cent decline in value on Monday, preceding the announcement, amid a broader downturn in the IT sector. The development comes at a pivotal time, reflecting Tata Sons' strategic manoeuvring to optimise its investment portfolio and possibly leverage capital for other ventures.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Man Attempts Suicide From Third Floor of Mantralaya

Mumbai SHOCKER: Man Attem

3 minutes ago
20 people have been killed across Gujarat due to lightning strikes.

lightning strike

6 minutes ago
Building collapsed in Kolkata

Building Collapsed

7 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

9 minutes ago
accident

bus accident in Kerala

12 minutes ago
Mushfiqur Rahim's celebration

Mushfiqur MOCKS Sri Lanka

13 minutes ago
Neeraj Chopra with Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj's advice to Nadeem

17 minutes ago
Mansoor Khan, Founder and CEO of Beathoven.ai and Siddharth Bhardwaj, Co-Founder and CTO

Beatoven.ai raises $1.3 m

21 minutes ago
BRS

ED's Claim on K Kavitha

23 minutes ago
The Crew

Kriti On Filming Naina

23 minutes ago
Vindu Dara Singh, Farah Naaz

Vindu On First Wife

26 minutes ago
Gold

Gold dips slightly

29 minutes ago
IU vs MS

PSL 2024 Final Live Score

30 minutes ago
Government greenlights EV policy to propel India as manufacturing hub

Government greenlights EV

31 minutes ago
Elizabeth Hurley with her son Damian

Hurley On Sex Scene

31 minutes ago
The PDP and the NC are at loggerheads over seat-sharing in Kashmir with the PDP declaring that it will be contesting on all the three constituencies.

PDP, NC At Loggerheads

32 minutes ago
PM Modi Congratulates Russian President Putin On Election Victory

PM Modi to Putin

34 minutes ago
Reckitt

Reckitt slump slim down

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HC dismisses challenge to Jauhar University's Land Lease Cancellation

    Education4 hours ago

  2. B'luru Shopkeeper Thrashed For Playing Loud Music During 'Azan' | WATCH

    India News5 hours ago

  3. K'taka: 14-Year-Old Girl Kills Self After Being Strip-Searched at School

    India News6 hours ago

  4. 4 Killed, 3 Injured as Car Crashes Into Truck on Delhi-Ajmer Highway

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Ajith Kumar, Shalini Have An Early Wedding Anniversary Celebration

    Entertainment7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo