×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

Titan continues to shine with strong growth prospects, consumer-centric approach: Report

Despite challenges such as gold inflation affecting demand in March 2024, Titan has maintained steady growth in the preceding months.

Reported by: Tanmay Tiwary
Titan continues to shine
Titan continues to shine | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Titan continues to shine: Luxury fashion accessories maker Titan Company remains optimistic about its growth trajectory and consumer-focused strategies, as highlighted during interactions with its senior management team, analysts said.

Despite challenges such as gold inflation affecting demand in March 2024, Titan has maintained steady growth in the preceding months. The company's expansion efforts, including the addition of approximately 340 jewellery stores in the last two years, reflect its commitment to enhancing its retail footprint and improving operational efficiency, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a note.

Advertisement

Image Credits: Unsplash

Notably, Titan has strategically reduced gold premiums compared to peers while safeguarding operating margins through other initiatives. Management remains confident in sustaining a healthy jewellery earnings before interest, taxes (EBIT) margin of 12-13 per cent amid increasing competition.

Advertisement

While Titan evaluates the potential of lab-grown diamonds (LGDs), it remains focused on its core strengths and consumer trust. The company's long-term growth outlook is bolstered by structural drivers such as urban population expansion, rising consumer base, and evolving consumer preferences, the Mumbai-based brokerage highlighted.

With a projected revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent and strong earnings growth prospects, Titan's valuation reflects its superior competitive positioning and business moats. 

Advertisement

Additionally, the company's consumer-centric approach, diverse jewellery brands catering to various consumer segments, and robust franchise partnerships contribute to its resilience and growth potential.

Image Credits: Unsplash

Advertisement

The company's multi-brand strategy, including brands like Mia, Caratlane, and Zoya, further solidifies its market presence and caters to diverse consumer preferences.

Despite near-term consumption trends, Titan remains well-positioned to capitalise on the growing preference for branded jewellers and sustain its robust growth trajectory. 

Advertisement

As the jewellery market continues to offer notable growth opportunities, Titan's agility, execution track record, and expansion initiatives position it favourably for continued success.

Given its strong fundamentals and growth prospects, Motilal Oswal analysts maintain a positive outlook on Titan Company, reiterating a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 4,300 per share.

Advertisement

Notably, Titan shares rose over 51 per cent in the past year. As of 10:50 am, shares of Titan were trading 0.37 per cent higher at Rs 3,775 per share.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

a minute ago
In Big Blow to Congress in Karnataka, 5 MLAs to Quit Party Over Lok Sabah Ticket Fiasco

Karnataka Crisis

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024

3 minutes ago
Pears

Fruits For Weight Loss

4 minutes ago
Islamic State has released a photoset, this time from Pakistan

ISIS' new threat

5 minutes ago
Sunita Kejriwal

Trouble For Kejriwal

6 minutes ago
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Finance

8 minutes ago
Gunshot shot dead

U'khand Gurdwara Firing

8 minutes ago
Skincare Guide For Acne

Skin Care Guide For Acne

9 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

9 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Trailer Out

11 minutes ago
Florence Pugh

Thunderbolts Set Tour

16 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

16 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti's Chooda Ceremony

22 minutes ago
Gautam Adani

Adani Family

23 minutes ago
M Jagadesh Kumar

NET score for PhD

26 minutes ago
Varun Gandhi

Varun's 1st Reaction

27 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cricket Australia proposes idea of hosting India-Pakistan Test series

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News16 hours ago

  4. HC to Hear Tomorrow PIL Seeking Removal of Kejriwal as Delhi CM | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Navneet Rana Sitting Independent MP From Amravati Gets BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo