Vodafone Idea FPO: Vodafone Idea's share sale via follow-on public offer (FPO) was subscribed 6.36 times with large investors, falling under the category of Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), showing keen interest during the three-day share sale which ended on Monday, April 22.

Portion of Vodafone Idea shares set aside for QIBs was booked a whopping 17.56 times as they placed bids for 63,21,05,38,776 shares as against 3,60,00,00,001 shares reserved for them. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) also showed keen interest in the FPO as they placed bids for 51,99,76,90,492 shares.

Pie set aside for high net-worth individuals (HNIs), which fall under the category of Non Institutional Investors, was booked 4.13 times and portion for those investing more than Rs 10 lakh was booked 5.79 times, data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

Meanwhile, retail investors showed a lukewarm response to Vodafone Idea FPO as the shares set aside for them was subscribed 91 per cent.

Vodafone Idea raised Rs 18,000 crore from the FPO, in the country's biggest FPO on record. The company had priced its share in range of Rs 10-11 and a retail investor was allowed to bid for minimum one lot of 1,298 shares up to maximum of 14 lots. One lot of Vodafone Idea shares was priced at Rs 14,278 at the upper end of the price band.

The company raised Rs 5,400.00 crore from anchor investors ahead of FPO on April 16.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards purchase of equipment for the expansion of the network infrastructure by setting up new 4G sites, expanding the capacity of existing 4G Sites and new 4G sites and for setting up new 5G sites.

Vodafone Idea shares are expected to list on exchanges on April 25.

