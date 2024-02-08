English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Marks & Spencer's christmas sales jump 8.1%, led by food & fashion growth

The growth was mainly attributed to a market-leading surge of 9.9% in food sales and a strong performance in womenswear, both exceeding analyst forecasts.

Business Desk
Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

M&S festive surge: Marks & Spencer, the British retailer, has reported a better-than-expected 8.1 per cent increase in like-for-like sales during the Christmas trading period. The growth was primarily fuelled by a market-leading surge of 9.9 per cent in food sales and a strong performance in womenswear, with both figures surpassing analyst forecasts.

The 140-year-old company, a favourite amongst Christmas shoppers, acknowledged facing additional cost pressures due to inflation in wages and business rates. Despite these challenges, Marks & Spencer expressed confidence in meeting year-end forecasts and stated that they enter 2024 with optimism.

Advertisement

M&S's post-holiday strategy

M&S's growth during the festive season is part of a broader strategy to retain customers beyond Christmas. Historically, M&S faced challenges in retaining customers after the holiday season. However, the company has seen a notable increase in grocery sales, with a 12.8 per cent growth in the 12 weeks leading up to December 2, ranking third after Aldi and Lidl. Operational improvements, including a revamped supply chain for more competitive pricing, have contributed to this growth.

Advertisement

Under the leadership of CEO Stuart Machin, M&S aims to reshape its image from an upmarket occasional option to a destination for weekly shopping. The strategy involves offering 200 essential items at prices comparable to mainstream competitors, with plans to introduce 1,400 new product lines by April 2024. M&S is also expanding into traditionally weak areas, investing in larger and refreshed stores, and strengthening its online presence through a joint venture with Ocado.

(With Reuters Inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement