Maruti Suzuki Bets Big on EV Future: Up to 4-5 Models by FY2030, Rs 70,000 Crore Investment

Maruti Suzuki is accelerating its EV strategy with plans for up to six models by FY2030, led by the e-Vitara in 2025. | Image: Republic

Maruti Suzuki is pushing ahead with its long-term electric vehicle strategy despite a global slowdown in EV demand, reaffirming plans to introduce 4–5 battery-powered models in India by FY2030. The company’s latest ‘Mid-term Management Plan’ confirms its multi-year EV roadmap anchored by the soon-to-launch e-Vitara, while positioning India as a central hub for Suzuki Motor’s global electric ambitions.

Volume Targets trimmed, but EV commitment stands

The company has revised its overall India volume projection for FY31 to 2.54 million units from its earlier 3 million estimate. With electric vehicles still expected to account for 15% of its sales mix, the projected EV volume now stands at about 400,000 units, down from 450,000. Despite these adjustments, Maruti Suzuki remains firm about its electrification plans.

Late entry, but aggressive EV ambitions

While Tata Motors and Mahindra have capitalised on early advantage, Maruti Suzuki—traditionally conservative on electrification—has set its sights on becoming India’s largest EV manufacturer in its debut year.

The e-Vitara, scheduled to be rolled out on 2nd December 2025, will lead this transition with two battery options (49 kWh and 61 kWh) and a claimed range of over 500 km. An electric Fronx is expected to follow, while speculative models include an Ertiga EV and a compact entry-level EV positioned below the e-Vitara, according to well-informed sources.

Industry chatter suggests Maruti is studying a sub-Rs 10 lakh mass-market EV designed for urban commuting with a 200–250 km range. A source familiar with the project said the vehicle would prioritise “reliability, ease of maintenance, and a strong charging network,” though the company has denied any immediate launch plans.

A diversified powertrain strategy

As several global automakers scale back electrification targets due to rising costs and limited charging infrastructure, Suzuki Motor continues to pursue a multi-fuel approach for India. By FY31, CNG and compressed biogas vehicles are expected to form 35% of its powertrain mix, while ICE and hybrid models are projected to contribute 25% each.

The company believes India will remain a diversified automotive market for longer, with EV adoption growing in parallel with other fuel technologies.

Massive capacity expansion to support growth

Suzuki Motor has committed ¥1,200 billion (around Rs 70,000 crore) in India through FY2030-31 to expand its annual production capacity to 4 million units. Its Gujarat and Kharkhoda facilities will play a central role, along with a target to export 7.5–8 lakh units annually.