Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results 2025: Net profit Flat At Rs 3,911 Cr; Rs 135 Dividend Declared By Company - Check Earnings Details

Maruti Suzuki Q4FY25 Results: Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2025, delivering record-breaking performance across several key metrics.

Maruti Suzuki reported a 1% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,911.1 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 3,952.3 crore a year back. This reflects a decrease of Rs 41.2 crore, representing a year-on-year decline of approximately 1.04%.

Maruti Suzuki Dividend 2025

The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 135 per share (face value of Rs 5 per share) compared to Rs 125 per share in FY 2023-24.

Maruti Suzuki Dividend 2025 Record Date

The dividend on equity shares for the year ended 31st March 2025, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid to the Members as at the close of business hours on Friday, the 1st August 2025 (Record Date).

Maruti Suzuki Dividend 2025 Payment Date

The date of payment of the dividend is 3rd September 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Earnings Highlights

The company achieved its highest-ever annual sales and exports during FY2024- 25 and continued to lead as India’s top passenger vehicle exporter for the fourth consecutive year. It now accounts for nearly 43% of the country’s total passenger vehicle exports.

Despite sluggish domestic market conditions, Maruti Suzuki managed to register a 2.7% growth in domestic vehicle sales. This was complemented by a robust 17.5% growth in exports, resulting in a total sales growth of 4.6% for the year. The company sold 22.34 lakh vehicles in total, which included 19.02 lakh units in the domestic market and 3.33 lakh units in exports.

The company recorded Net Sales of Rs 1,45,115.2 crore in FY2024- 25, up 7.5% from Rs 1,34,937.8 crore in FY2023- 24. Net Profit for the year stood at a record Rs 13,955.2 crore, representing a 5.6% increase from Rs 13,209.4 crore in the previous year.

In the fourth quarter (January–March 2025), Maruti Suzuki sold 6.05 lakh units—the highest ever in a single quarter. This included 5.20 lakh units sold domestically and 85,089 units exported. Domestic sales rose by 2.8% while exports increased by 8.1%, resulting in an overall growth of 3.5% for the quarter.