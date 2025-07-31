Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results: Net Profit Increases 1.7% To Rs 3,712 Crore, Revenue Up 8% YoY

Maruti Suzuki reported a 2% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 3,712 crore for the quarter that concluded on June 30, 2025, as compared to a net profit of Rs 3,650 crore during the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results

The company's revenue increased by 8% to Rs 38,414 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 35,531 crore a year earlier.

The company informed in a stock exchange filing that the domestic passenger vehicle sector experienced continued weak demand in the first quarter of this fiscal.

The firm also faced a 4.5% increase in domestic sales, but this was offset by a significant 37.4% rise in exports, leading to a total sales volume increase of 1.1% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In this quarter, the firm had managed to sell a total of 527,861 vehicles, which included 430,889 units sold domestically and 96,972 units exported.

The automobile maker in a statement said that its EBITDA fell by 11.2% compared to the same period last year, totaling Rs 3,997 crore, while the margin decreased to 10.4% from 12.7% a year ago.

The average selling price (ASP) came in ahead of estimates, rising 7% year-on-year and 8% sequentially.

Further, the total volumes dipped 13% quarter-on-quarter but saw a modest 1% rise compared to the same period last year.