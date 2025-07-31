Vedanta Q1 Results 2026: Profit Down 12%, Revenue Rises - Key Highlights

The mining conglomerate Vedanta, which is led by Anil Agarwal, posted its June quarter results on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

A major portion of the result is already in the price as nearly 45% of the company's Earnings Before Tax (EBIT), comes from its arm Hindustan Zinc, which has reported its results already.

Vedanta Q1 FY25 Performance

The company's net-debt to EBITDA stood at 1.3 times Vedanta's Lanjigarh refinery recorded its highest-ever Alumina production at 587 kt, rising by 9% from last year.

The firm's net debt at the end of the June quarter was Rs 58,220 crore.

The company has reported a 11.7% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 3,606 crore.

The firm's revenue from operations for the quarter under review saw a growth of 5.75% YoY to Rs 37,824 crore. It was at Rs 35,764 crore in the year-ago period. On sequential basis, the revenue declined 6.5 per cent from Rs 40,455 crore in the previous quarter.

The total expenses of Vedanta for the first quarter of FY26 rose by 6.45% year-on-year to Rs 32,756 crore, up from Rs 30,772 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, expenses fell by 5.22 per cent compared to Rs 34,560 crore in the previous quarter.

Vedanta Q1 FY25 EBITDA

The EBITDA for the company's Aluminium business was Rs 4,462 crore, which was higher than the Kotak Institutional Equities estimate of Rs 4,172 crore.