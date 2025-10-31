Updated 31 October 2025 at 18:18 IST
Maruti Suzuki Q2 Profit Rises 8% YoY to Rs 3,3349 crore on Strong Sales, But Margins Tighten
Maruti Suzuki India reported an 8% year-on-year rise in Q2 FY26 net profit to Rs 3,349 crore, driven by strong sales and revenue growth. However, higher input and employee costs trimmed margins. The stock closed marginally lower despite solid quarterly performance.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest carmaker, posted a steady set of numbers for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, aided by robust demand across its model range. The company’s consolidated net profit rose 7.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,349 crore, up from Rs 3,102 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations grew 12.9% to Rs 42,344.2 crore, driven by healthy domestic volumes and improved product mix. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 43,290.4 crore, marking an 11.1% rise over the same period last year. However, the gains were tempered by a sharp increase in input costs. Total expenses surged 15.2% to Rs 39,018.4 crore, with raw material costs alone climbing nearly 19% to Rs 25,324.2 crore.
Employee benefit expenses rose 22.1% to Rs 2,052.2 crore, reflecting annual pay revisions and higher headcount to support capacity expansion. Depreciation charges also went up to Rs 1,703 crore. The carmaker’s profit from associates and joint ventures improved to Rs 67.3 crore, providing some cushion against cost pressures.
On a sequential basis, however, the company’s net profit fell 11.7%, underscoring the impact of rising commodity prices and fluctuating demand. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs 106.52, up 8% YoY but lower than the previous quarter.
Despite the positive results, Maruti Suzuki shares ended slightly lower on October 31. The stock closed 0.12% down at Rs 16,186 on the BSE, after touching an intraday high of Rs 16,516. The traded volume was 7.19 lakh shares, with a market capitalization of Rs 5.09 lakh crore. The stock currently trades near its 52-week peak of Rs 16,660, well above its yearly low of Rs 10,725.
Analysts expect Maruti Suzuki to maintain steady growth in the coming quarters as festive demand and upcoming model launches continue to drive momentum.
