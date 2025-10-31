Maruti Suzuki Q2 Profit Rises 8% YoY to Rs 3,3349 crore on Strong Sales, But Margins Tighten

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest carmaker, posted a steady set of numbers for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, aided by robust demand across its model range. The company’s consolidated net profit rose 7.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,349 crore, up from Rs 3,102 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.



Revenue from operations grew 12.9% to Rs 42,344.2 crore, driven by healthy domestic volumes and improved product mix. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 43,290.4 crore, marking an 11.1% rise over the same period last year. However, the gains were tempered by a sharp increase in input costs. Total expenses surged 15.2% to Rs 39,018.4 crore, with raw material costs alone climbing nearly 19% to Rs 25,324.2 crore.



Employee benefit expenses rose 22.1% to Rs 2,052.2 crore, reflecting annual pay revisions and higher headcount to support capacity expansion. Depreciation charges also went up to Rs 1,703 crore. The carmaker’s profit from associates and joint ventures improved to Rs 67.3 crore, providing some cushion against cost pressures.