Maruti Suzuki Tells Employees To Work From Home, Cut Foreign Travel Amid Rising Fuel Costs

Maruti Suzuki has asked employees to work from home wherever possible and avoid non-essential foreign travel, becoming one of the first major Indian companies to publicly respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to conserve fuel and reduce unnecessary spending.

In a post shared on X on Tuesday, the country’s largest carmaker announced several measures aimed at reducing petroleum consumption and limiting foreign currency expenditure as global energy prices continue to rise.

The company said employees have been encouraged to use public transport, participate in carpooling and minimise domestic travel unless necessary for business operations. Foreign travel has also been restricted to only “critical business needs”.

The move comes weeks after Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to adopt energy-saving habits as rising crude oil prices linked to the Iran conflict placed pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves.

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Earlier this month, PM Modi appealed to Indians to conserve fuel, avoid unnecessary foreign travel and refrain from purchasing gold as the country grappled with increasing import costs.

India is the world’s third-largest importer of crude oil, making the economy highly sensitive to fluctuations in global energy prices.

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The government has already increased fuel prices four times this month, including another hike on Monday, as state-run fuel retailers attempt to recover losses caused by higher crude costs.

The impact is also being felt across the automobile sector.

Last week, Maruti Suzuki announced that it would raise vehicle prices by up to ₹30,000 from next month, citing inflationary pressure driven by a sharp increase in input and operational costs.