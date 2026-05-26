Tata Sons Board Meet: Were Turnaround Plans Presented For 5 Tata Group Firms?

Tata Sons Board Meet: The board of Tata Sons, holding company of $180 billion Tata Group, met on Tuesday, May 26, with discussion reportedly revolving largely around the long-term direction of key group companies, including the loss making entities such as Air India, and Tata Digital.

The roadmap ahead is expected to improve operational efficiency, leadership alignment and improving the conglomerate's overall financial performance amid geo-polticidal uncertainties.

Tata Sons Board Meet: What Was On The Agenda?

While it remains unclear that the listing of Tata Sons is on the agenda, Tata Sons board member Venu Srinivasan has publicly advocated for the listing of Tata Sons.

On February 24, the outcome of the board meeting of Tata Sons was unusual as Noel Tata surprised other Directors, raising concerns on losses made by several unlisted companies in the $180 billion group.

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The Tata Sons board currently includes six individuals - Executive Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director Noel Tata, Non-Executive Director Venu Srinivasan, Independent Directors Harish Manwani and Anita M George, along with Executive Director and Group CFO Saurabh Agrawal.

The other likely issues to be addressed was the third-term extension for Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran.

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While the extension of the aforementioned term for N Chandrasekaran was agreed upon earlier by Tata Trusts trustees, Noel Tata reportedly raised questions at the board meeting and putting across several conditions for approving another term for him.

Chandrasekaran, 63, became the Chairman of Tata Sons in 2017 after the exit of Cyrus Mistry. He got his second extension in 2022.

The discussions are also expected to focus on the long-term direction of key group companies, particularly the turnaround and consolidation strategy for several unlisted and loss-making businesses within the Tata portfolio.

Tata Group's aviation arm Air India is one of the companies which is likely to be on the spotlight. Apart from the six board members, CEOs of Air India, Tata Digital, Tata Electronics, the EV company Agritas and Tejas Networks were partook at the crucial board meet. The CEOs of these five companies have presented business plans to the board members, as per media reports.

Meanwhile, Tata Electronics is expected to have brought the focus on their recent investment plans. The company is investing over 1 lakh crore in building semiconductor projects in Assam and Gujarat. So what we understand is the board is also asking tough questions to these CEOs.