Maruti Suzuki Unveils e-Vitara EV and Nationwide Charging Ecosystem; Targets 1 Lakh Chargers by 2030

Maruti Suzuki is accelerating its EV strategy with plans for up to 5 models by FY2030, led by the e-Vitara in 2025. | Image: Republic

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has taken a decisive step toward shaping the country’s electric mobility landscape with the unveiling of its first battery electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, and a large-scale charging ecosystem designed to ease EV adoption. Announcing the developments at an event on 2 December, Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the initiatives mark a “landmark moment” in the company’s journey into electrification.

Takeuchi opened the address by highlighting a key milestone: the e-Vitara has secured a 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP’s adult and child occupant protection tests, with seven airbags standard across all variants. The model, he said, has been engineered to reduce ownership concerns, particularly range anxiety, and reflects Maruti Suzuki’s customer-first development philosophy.

A significant portion of the announcement focused on the supporting ecosystem. Under a new platform called ‘e for me’, Maruti Suzuki has created a broad charging network with over 2,000 exclusive charging points spread across more than 1,100 cities. The grid includes India’s top 100 EV markets as well as inter-city corridors selected to ensure uninterrupted long-distance travel.

The company has also partnered with 13 Charge Point Operators to give customers access to an even wider national network, all integrated into the ‘e for me’ app. The app helps users locate chargers, manage payments and streamline the ownership experience. Around ₹250 crore has been invested so far to build this infrastructure and digital platform.

Advertisement

To strengthen service readiness, Maruti Suzuki now has 1,500 EV-ready workshops and 500 Service-on-Wheels units, with staff trained in high-voltage systems. The company has also introduced EV training across 130 Industrial Training Institutes under its CSR programme to support industry-wide skill development.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Takeuchi reiterated alignment with Suzuki Motor Corporation’s global EV roadmap, stating that multiple new electric models are planned across segments. By 2030, Maruti Suzuki aims to expand its partner-led network to over 1 lakh charging points nationwide.