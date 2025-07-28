Maruti Suzuki’s New SUV Set To Challenge Hyundai Creta—Launch And Price Details Inside

The SUV is said to be based on the Global-C platform, shared with the Grand Vitara and Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder | Image: Republic

Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce a new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) — tentatively named the Escudo — in the Indian market on September 3, 2025, according to sources familiar with the company’s product roadmap. Codenamed Y17, the upcoming model is positioned between Maruti’s existing compact SUV Brezza and the premium Grand Vitara.

“Unlike the Grand Vitara, which is retailed through the company’s Nexa dealerships, the Escudo is likely to be sold through the Arena channel, which typically handles more mass-market models,” a source aware of the company's plans has told Republic Business.

Though Maruti Suzuki has not made any official comment, multiple sources have told Republic Business that the Escudo may be offered with several powertrain options: a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a factory-fitted CNG variant, and a strong-hybrid version similar to the one in the Grand Vitara. An All-Wheel Drive (AWD) option could also be part of the hybrid configuration, according to a source.

The vehicle is said to be based on the Global-C platform, shared with the Grand Vitara and Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is expected to exceed 4,345 mm in length, potentially offering more cabin and boot space compared to its platform siblings.

Industry estimates suggest that the Escudo could be priced between Rs 10 lakh and 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the midsize SUV would compete with models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun ,Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

“Expected features include a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, a digital instrument cluster, connected car features, and select driver-assistance technologies. Final specifications are yet to be verified and may vary across variants,” another source requesting anonymity revealed to Republic Business.

When approached for comment, a Maruti Suzuki spokesperson declined to provide details, stating that the company does not respond to speculation regarding future products.

The proposed launch timing coincides with the beginning of India’s festive season — a key period for automobile sales. Deliveries of the Maruti Escudo are expected to begin during this festive season, allowing the company to capitalize on peak buying interest, as per sources.

SUVs now constitute more than half of passenger vehicle sales in the country, and a new midsize entrant could play a significant role in Maruti Suzuki’s overall strategy for FY26, according to industry analysts.

“With the launch of the Maruti Escudo, Maruti Suzuki is getting ready to take on tough competition in the fast-growing SUV segment. The company is strengthening its SUV lineup and offering more powertrain choices in the product to meet different customer needs and stay ahead in the market,” stated Puneet Gupta, Director, S&P Global Mobility.