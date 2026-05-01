As the calendar turns to May 1, 2026, several key changes in India’s financial and regulatory guidelines have come into effect. From a hike in commercial gas prices to a new gaming regulator, these updates are set to impact everything from your kitchen budget to your digital entertainment.

LPG Prices

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have revised the prices of LPG cylinders effective immediately. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has seen a sharp increase of ₹993, primarily attributed to global energy volatility and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

New Commercial Rate: In Delhi, a 19-kg cylinder now costs ₹3,071.50, up from ₹2,078.50.

In a relief to households, the price of 14.2-kg domestic cylinders remains unchanged at ₹913 in the national capital.

LPG Delivery & eKYC Norms

Beyond pricing, the delivery process has turned digital-first.

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OTP-Based Delivery: A Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) is now mandatory. Consumers must share an OTP sent to their registered mobile number with the delivery agent. Refill Gap: In urban areas, the mandatory gap between two bookings has been extended to 25 days (up from 21). Ujjwala eKYC: Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries who haven’t completed Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC face potential subsidy disruptions starting today.

Online Gaming

May 1 marks the official enforcement of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026.

Unified Regulator: The Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) is now the nodal body for the sector.

Ban on Money Games: The rules introduce a stringent ban on unregistered online money games. Banks and payment intermediaries have been directed to halt transactions linked to non-compliant platforms.

User Safety: New mandates include compulsory age verification, parental controls, and time-limit triggers for all registered gaming service providers.

Credit Card Reforms

New RBI guidelines aimed at curbing "hidden traps" in the credit card industry have become operational.

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Billing Transparency: Banks are now prohibited from compounding interest on unpaid charges or taxes. Interest can only be calculated on the principal outstanding.

Explicit Consent: Card issuers can no longer increase credit limits or activate unsolicited upgrades without documented digital or written consent from the user.

Reward Points: Major issuers like SBI Card have also revamped their structures today, with new monthly caps on reward point redemptions (capped at 60,000 for most cards).

What This Means for You