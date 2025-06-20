Mayasheel Ventures IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Price Band, Lot Size And More

Mayasheel Ventures IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) has opened on Friday, June 20, 2025 and shall remain open till June 24, 2025. This engineering construction and development company has fixed the price bandwith at Rs 44 to Rs 47 apiece with an intend to garners Rs 27.28 crore by issuing fresh shares. The SME IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME platform. A bidder can apply in lots and one lot of book build issue is set to comprise 3,000 company equity shares.

According to a market tracker site, the shares of Mayasheel Ventures are available at a premium of Rs 6 in the grey market.

Key Mayasheel Ventures IPO details

Mayasheel Ventures IPO price band: The company has declared the price band for the book-build issue at Rs 44 to RS 47 per equity share.

Mayasheel Ventures IPO date: The SME IPO has opened today and will remain open until 24 June 2025.

Mayasheel Ventures IPO size: The company aims to raise Rs 27.28 crore by issuing fresh shares.

Mayasheel Ventures IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 3,000 company shares.

Mayasheel Ventures IPO allotment date: The most likely date to finalise the share allocation is 25 June 2025.

Mayasheel Ventures IPO registrar: Maashitla Securities Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

Mayasheel Ventures IPO lead manager: Narnolia Financial Services has been appointed lead manager of the public issue.

Mayasheel Ventures IPO listing date: The most likely date for allotment of shares is 27 June 2025.