Oswal Pumps Share Price: Stock Lists Flat At 2.93% Premium — Here’s How Much You Earned Per Lot

The shares of Oswal Pumps made a tepid debut on the Indian stock market bourses in trade on Friday, June 20. On BSE Sensex, the shares of the newly-listed firm were 2.93 per cent higher at Rs 632. Later, the share price surged by over 5 per cent to hit a intraday high of Rs 649.15.

The initial public offering (IPO) for Oswal Pumps shares began on June 13 and ended on June 17. It's IPO allotment was finalised on Wednesday, June 18.

Oswal Pumps share price: Here's how much investors made per lot

Oswal Pumps IPO price band was felt in the bandwith of Rs 584 to Rs 614 apiece of the face value of Re 1. Oswal Pumps IPO lot size was 24 equity shares and in multiples of 24 equity shares thereafter.

A lot consisting of 24 shares cost Rs 14,736. Investors who received Oswal Pumps IPO allotment made Rs 15,216 per lot (634 x 24).

The Rs 1,387.34 crore Oswal Pumps IPO is a mix of fresh equity shares worth Rs 890 crore and an offer-for-sale component of 81 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 497 crore by promoter Vivek Gupta.

The Oswal Pumps IPO got subscribed 34.42 times during the three-day bidding period, with bids for 55,80,29976 shares as against 1,62,12,980 shares on offer.

The part reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) mobilised 88.08 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors attracted 36.70 times subscription. The category for retail investors was booked 3.60 times.

Proceeds from the issue will be used to fund capital expenditures of the company, invest in a wholly-owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, in the form of debt or equity, set up new manufacturing plants at Karnal, Haryana, clear debt, and general corporate purposes.

Oswal Pumps started operations in 2003 by producing low-speed monoblock pumps, and over the years, it expanded operations to produce grid-connected submersible pumps and electric motors.

Oswal Pumps reported revenue from operations ofRs 1,067.34 crore with a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 216.71 crore for the nine-month period ending in December 2024. It posted Rs 761.23 crore in revenue and a net profit of Rs 97.67 crore in the financial year 2023-24.