MCX Stock Price Surges 7% To Hit Lifetime High - Here's Why

The share price of MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) rose over 7 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 8,8808.85 in trade on Wednesday, June 23, 2025, on growing buying investor sentiment.

The surge in MCX stock price followed after the global brokerage firm UBS raised the 'target price (TP) to Rs 10,000 apiece from the earlier Rs 7,000 per share', signalling strong volume outlook and expansion in its product portfolio as key drivers of this bullish outlook.

New products such as monthly bullion contracts, electricity derivatives, and upcoming index options may further support growth in the near to medium term, the brokerage said.

MCX, since the start of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), has experienced healthy trading activity a surge in options/futures volumes. Options Premium average daily trading value (ADTV) stood at Rs 4,130 crore (up 33 per cent versus FY25 premium ADTV). Futures ADTV stood at Rs 40,700 crore (up 50.5 per cent versus FY25 futures ADTV).

Product expansion portrays bullish MCX growth outlook

MCX recently launched electricity derivatives and introduced monthly silver options. UBS estimates that electricity derivatives could contribute 3–12 per cent to revenue, conservatively assuming a 3% contribution by FY28, with potential upside.

On new silver options, UBS expects good traction given the preference for near-to-expiry contracts. The brokerage firm expects new product launches to support near- to medium-term growth.

MCX share price has generated multibagger returns, climbing 450 per cent in the last two years and delivering a stellar 600 per cent return over the past five years.

Meanwhile, MCX continues to benefit from the current state of heightened commodity volatility. The domestic brokerage maintained its 'add' rating and upped the target to Rs 8,800 per share.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani's Company Partners With Gautam Adani’s Firm - Here's Why?

The stance is based on a strong uptick in volumes since the start of FY26, a possible uptick in volumes arising from newer products and the rise in commodity volatility against the current backdrop of global geopolitical tensions, it said in a note.