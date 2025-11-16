MEA Rolls Out Upgraded Passport Seva Programme, Introduces New e-Passports

The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed the successful deployment of the latest upgrades to its Passport Seva ecosystem, unveiling PSP V2.0, the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP V2.0), and the new e-passport for citizens in India and abroad.

The improvised edition of the Passport Seva Programme was fully implemented on May 26, 2025. across all 37 Passport offices, 93 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 450 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs).

The global variant, GPSP V2.0, was subsequently introduced in Indian embassies and consulates worldwide on 28 October 2025.

The latest edition of PSP 2.0 intends to create an e-streamlined network that connects each agency involved in issuing passport, emphasising efficiency and ease of application procedure.

The upgraded system reportedly includes AI-driven chat and voice bots to aid in form-filling and grievance redressal.

The new site and the corresponding mobile application features auto-populated forms, simplified document submission, and online payments via UPI and QR codes.

The latest e-passport has been described as a hybrid document combining traditional paper elements with secure electronic components.

It also contains an embedded RFID chip and antenna that store the passport holder’s data in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) specifications.

Details printed on the data page are mirrored electronically on the chip, providing stronger security and authentication. All new passports issued will now be e-Passports via existing non-electronic passports that'll remain valid until their date of expiry.