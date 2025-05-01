Nikhil Kamath: From A Phone-Seller To A Business Tycoon- How Kamath Built A Rs 22,014 Crore Empire

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, is listed among India’s youngest billionaires with a net worth of $2.6 billion, as per Forbes, and has disrupted the broking market in India. At just the age of 38, he has built a niche for himself in the financial world and is the motivation for many with his perseverance, ambition, and innovation.

Nikhil Kamath's Early Life and Education

Born in Udapi, Karnataka, on September 5, 1986, he has had an unconventional path to success. Nikhil Kamath's academic journey took an unconventional turn. Kamath’s father was a banker, and his mother was a teacher. He had completed his 10th grade but dropped out of school after that. He believed life was a better teacher than textbooks, leading to success.

Kamath’s Entrepreneurial Journey

Kamath's entrepreneurial journey began when he was 14. He started selling mobile phones as his side hustle. However, when his mother learnt about his side business, she flushed down Kamath's hope and business idea.

However, he was not let down. Years later, he made history by interviewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his first podcast. In 2019, he co-founded True Beacon, which ultimately led to his success with Zerodha.

What Is Zerodha?

Zerodha, co-founded by Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, identified a gap in the Indian broking market by offering a comprehensive online platform for investing in stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, and bonds.

It supports over 30 startups and boasts over 10 million active users, leading the market with innovative tools and educational resources. Nikhil Kamath is also involved with True Beacon and Grhuas and was formerly a partner at Kamath Associates.

Nithin Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha

Nithin Kamath, Nikhil's elder brother, is pivotal to Zerodha's success. As an experienced trader, he shaped the firm's vision and growth strategy, while Nikhil focused on trading and investment. Together, they have transformed Zerodha into a major player in India’s retail investment landscape.

Nikhil Kamath's Future Vision