Meet Xanfi: Made-in-India GenAI Chatbot Supporting 100+ Languages

As India welcomes the AI revolution, local GenAI platforms are rising to address domestic needs, providing tools developed for Indian languages, cultural context, and data privacy. These Made-in-India solutions aim to decrease dependence on foreign AI behemoths and empower users with affordable, secure, and inclusive technology.

In a move aligned with the future of AI in India and beyond, India’s youngest billionaire, Pearl Kapur, has officially launched Xanfi at IIT Delhi. Xanfi is a Gen AI-powered chatbot and conversational engine built to assist, create, and communicate in real time across 100+ languages, including 22 official Indian languages.

Xanfi is trained with a rich Indian dataset that includes Indian languages, cultural nuances, legal terms, regional sentiments, astrology knowledge and more. Unlike Chatgpt, which is built on a global dataset, Xanfi understands and responds more accurately to Indian-specific queries as compared to Chatgpt, and Xanfi works globally with support for 80+ foreign languages.

“While the ecosystem is busy building food and grocery delivery apps, we are delivering intelligence, creativity, and knowledge. India is ready to lead the global AI race, and Xanfi is just the beginning,” said Pearl Kapur, the founder behind Xanfi.

What Is Xanfi?

Xanfi is a Gen AI-powered chatbot and conversational engine that provides real-time answers to any question and generates content. It helps you with everything from writing blog posts and analysing markets, to exploring astrology, understanding legal concepts, offering relationship advice, and generating stunning Xanfi Ghibli-style AI art.

It claims to signal the arrival of Indian-built, world-class AI technology that’s inclusive, intelligent, and accessible to all.

Key Features of Xanfi

Xanfi is the country’s first multilingual Gen AI chatbot, made in India, designed to seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence into everyday life.

Whether it’s answering complex questions, writing high-quality blog posts, analysing financial markets, offering legal or astrological insights, giving relationship advice, or generating stunning Ghibli-style AI art, Xanfi does it all instantly and intelligently. Xanfi is owned by Zedgo 365 Technologies Private, and the Promoter is Pearl Kapur.

How To Access The Platform

Xanfi is designed to offer a truly human-like AI experience. Whether you’re a student, creator, business owner, or just curious, Xanfi brings AI closer to you.