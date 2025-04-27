Who is Pearl Kapur? Inside the Rise of Zyber 365's Billionaire Founder — Net Worth, Education, Journey

It is hard to picture a company virtually unknown to directly become India‘s unicorn in July 2023. Yet, Zyber 365, a self-proclaimed Web 3.0 and AI startup, made the impossible possible.



At 27, Pearl Kapur, the founder of Zyber 365, claimed the helm of a whopping $100 million, catapulting its valuation to a staggering $1.2 billion, as per media reports.



Pearl’s Education Background

Pearl Kapur is a Queen Mary University of London graduate with an MSc in investment banking. He began his career in May 2023 and became India’s youngest billionaire. With his unwavering determination, Kapur established himself as a Web3 startup.



Pearl Kapur is married to Ananya Sharma, the co-founder of Zyber 365 and a fashion designer alongside him.



What is Zyber 365?

Kapur’s triumph of Zyber365 was established in May 2023. It is headquartered in London and has operations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It has quickly become a formidable force in blockchain technology and cybersecure AI ecosystems. According to media reports, the company acquired $1.2 billion in Asia's shortest span.



Pearl Kapur Net Worth

Pearl Kapur is the heart of Zyber 365, with a net worth of Rs 9,129 crore (approx. $1.1 billion) in 2024. Kapur commands the majority of the shares in the company with 90%. According to media reports, the Sram & Mram Group invested 100 million in a series A funding round, propelling the startup’s valuation.



Pearl Kapur's Business Journey

Pearl Kapur’s professional journey has multiple milestones. Before Zyber 365, he was a financial advisor at AMPM Store and a business advisor for Antier Solutions. Later in February 2022, Kapur founded Billion Pay Technologies Pvt Ltd., ignited with his entrepreneurial zeal.