Mercedes-Benz Unveils Vision V: A New Era in Luxury Electric Limousine Vans

At the Shanghai Auto Show, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its latest innovation—the Vision V, an all-electric luxury limousine van that marks a significant leap into the high-end electric van segment.

CEO Ola Källenius shared a glimpse of the future during a pre-show event, saying, “Today, we want to give you an exclusive look at our vision of a private lounge on wheels.” He further emphasized the brand’s confidence in the potential of this new segment, stating, “We are convinced there is enormous potential in China and around the world for a product like this.” Källenius also highlighted that the Vision V’s production model will closely mirror the concept showcased, offering a tantalizing preview of what’s to come.

A Vision for Flexibility and Luxury

The Vision V is built on Mercedes-Benz's Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) platform, a state-of-the-art scalable structure designed for both private and commercial use. The platform offers a range of configurations, including both single and dual-motor setups, making it versatile enough to cater to a variety of needs while staying firmly rooted in luxury.

A standout feature of the Vision V is its "Private Lounge" interior, which redefines comfort and entertainment on the move. The van features a massive 65-inch cinema screen, 42 high-quality speakers, and opulent reclining seats upholstered in Nappa leather and accented with burr wood, ensuring an immersive and luxurious travel experience.

Hi-performance specifications

Equipped with an 800-volt electric system, the Vision V promises ultra-fast charging and a range of over 500 kilometers on a single charge. Mercedes-Benz has also integrated its cutting-edge infotainment system and advanced driver assistance features, including Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities, which enhance both convenience and safety.

A Strategic Move

The Vision V is set to be produced in China starting in 2026, with availability extending to other developed markets. This move aligns with Mercedes-Benz's long-term strategy to solidify its presence in China, where the company plans to invest over $2 billion in collaboration with local partners. This investment will not only support the production of the Vision V but also cater to the growing demand for luxury electric vehicles in the region.