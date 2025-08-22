Republic World
Updated 22 August 2025 at 08:03 IST

Meta Inks Over USD 10 Billion Cloud Pact With Google

Reported by: Nitin Waghela
Meta I Google
Meta I Google | Image: X
Google has entered into a six year term cloud computing deal with Meta Platforms worth USD billion after one of the largest search engines in the world inked a similar pact with OpenAI.

The agreement stipulates that Mark Zuckerberg led Meta will utilise Google Cloud's servers, networking among other services as per a deal mostly revolving around artificial intellegence (AI) infrastructure, citing a Reuters report.

This major deal was struck after Zuckerberg's comments in July about how the social-media networking platform seeked to invest hundreds of billions of dollars to create AI data centers.

The company raised the bottom end of its annual capital expenditures forecast by USD 2 billion, to a range of USD 66 billion to USD 72 billion last month.

Also Read: Jaishankar Counters Donald Trump's Russian Oil Theory With Facts

Meta is seeking outside partners to help it fund the massive infrastructure needed to power AI by offloading USD 2 billion in data center assets, as per a company filing earlier this month.

It’s investing heavily in AI infrastructure and talent, and building out its Llama family of models, while infusing AI across its portfolio of services.

Meanwhile, Google stands keen to thaw rivals like Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services by inking massive cloud contracts.

The California-based tech giant has already secured OpenAI's cloud business, which had earlier been deeply dependent on Microsoft’s Azure infrastructure.

Amid inking large-scale pacts, Google parent's cloud-computing unit has reportedly delivered an almost 32 per cent increase in second-quarter revenue in July, 2025. 
 

Published By : Nitin Waghela

Published On: 22 August 2025 at 08:03 IST

