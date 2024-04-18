MG Motor India aims to expand network in Tier-3, Tier-4 cities

Advertisement

Expansion plans: More than five years after foraying into India’s automobile market, MG Motor India is eyeing to enhance its annual production capacity from the existing over one lakh vehicles to three lakh units with an increased focus on non-metro markets, especially Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities of the country.

Commenting on MG Motor India’s expansion, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, in an interview told Republic Business that all its vehicles- MG Hector, MG Astor, and the two electric vehicles (EVs)- ZS and Comet- have seen healthy growth in India’s auto market.



Bajwa said EVs are still a larger urban phenomenon but penetration of EVs has already started in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, adding that MG Motor India plans to launch an EV and an ICE vehicle this year. Bajwa, while underlining that MG Motor India was the first automaker to introduce high-end user-interface technology in India’s passenger vehicle market with the launch of its MG Hector- Internet Inside vehicle in 2019.

SAIC and JSW JV's potential

With JSW Group coming in as an investor and becoming a joint venture partner with China's SAIC, last month the company announced plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore.

As part of MG 2.0, the brand will stay focussed on strengthening its R&D, and expanding its manufacturing footprint through extensive localisation.

Bajwa said MG Motor India which was a relatively younger company now plans to increase its sales points from existing 170 to 300 cities. "We are thrilled to transition into MG 2.0, the next phase of our journey in India. As we evolve with the market, it is essential for us to extend the brand’s network to new territories, ensuring seamless sales and aftersales support,” said Bajwa.

Pan-India footprint

From a sales and aftersales perspective, MG Motor India aims to attain 100 per cent nationwide coverage and aims to have 520 touchpoints in 270 cities by the end of FY2024.





“We are working towards introducing 100 new MG touchpoints this year, tailored particularly for rural and Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. We are excited to come closer to our customers in these new territories and provide them with the opportunity to choose and drive their favourite MG car with peace of mind. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing accessibility and delivering outstanding experiences to our valued customers," Bajwa further said.