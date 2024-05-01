Advertisement

MG Motors sales fall: On Wednesday, MG Motors India's announced a 1.45 per cent year-on-year decrease in retail sales for April, amounting to 4,485 units. This figure contrasts with the 4,551 units sold in April 2023.

The company stressed that its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio accounted for 34 per cent of the total units sold during this period, indicating a notable contribution to its sales performance.

Despite the slight decline in overall sales, MG Motors remains focused on expanding its presence in the auto market, particularly in the EV segment, amid increasing consumer interest and government incentives promoting sustainable transportation solutions.

The automotive industry continues to navigate various challenges, including supply chain disruptions, fluctuating consumer demand, and evolving regulatory frameworks. MG Motors's sales performance reflects the broader dynamics influencing the sector.

As competition intensifies and consumer preferences evolve, automakers are increasingly prioritising innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric strategies to maintain their competitive edge.

(with Reuters inputs)