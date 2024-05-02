Microsoft's Malaysia investment: Microsoft has announced a substantial $2.2 billion investment in Malaysia, spanning the next four years, aimed at boosting the country's digital transformation efforts. This initiative, unveiled during CEO Satya Nadella's visit to Kuala Lumpur, forms part of Microsoft's broader campaign across Southeast Asia to champion its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology.



This significant investment marks Microsoft's largest commitment in Malaysia since its establishment 32 years ago. The funds will be allocated towards the development of cloud and AI infrastructure, the provision of AI education and training opportunities for 200,000 individuals, and the advancement of Malaysia's developer ecosystem.



Moreover, Microsoft pledges to collaborate closely with the Malaysian government to establish a national AI Center of Excellence and fortify the country's cybersecurity capabilities, underscoring its focus on fostering technological innovation and digital resilience in Malaysia and beyond.



(With Reuters Inputs)