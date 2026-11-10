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Microsoft Snatches World's No. 2 Spot From Nvidia As Jensen Huang Spy Probe Hammers Shares

Microsoft has overtaken Nvidia as the world's second-most valuable company as Nvidia shares fell sharply amid the Jensen Huang controversy, reshaping the AI race and rattling investors over leadership uncertainty

Abhishek Tiwari
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Microsoft Snatches World's No. 2 Spot From Nvidia As Jensen Huang Spy Probe Hammers Shares | Image: Republic

Washington: Microsoft has overtaken Nvidia as the world's second-most valuable company as Nvidia shares fell sharply amid the Jensen Huang controversy, reshaping the AI race and rattling investors over leadership uncertainty on Monday.

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 Abhishek Tiwari
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