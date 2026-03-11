Minimum LPG Gap Booking Increased From 21 To 25 Days: MoPNG

The Israel-US-Iran conflict has reduced the flow of tanker transits in the Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial to 90% India's LPG exports. according to MoPNG. | Image: X

India LPG Crisis: Amid protests by hotel and restaurant owners across several cities in India over LPG shortage, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas noted that two LPG cargoes were enroute to India.

Further, the ministry noted that domestic refineries have been ordered to maximise LPG production amid disruptions in supply due to forced circumstances.

The Israel-US-Iran conflict has reduced the flow of tanker transits in the Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial to 90% of the exported LPG that arrives at the south Asian nation. Currently, India imports 60% of LPG.

On the ongoing stress buying of LPG resulting in long queues across India, the Ministry noted that it was not required as the wait period for LPG post order was two and a half days.

Meanwhile, it noted that the minimum gap booking of LPG had been increased from 21 to 25 days.

As of now of the cost of domestic LPG in Delhi stood at Rs 913, signalling an increase by Rs 60. This comes after OMCs absorbing conflict driven price hikes. The centre has also announced Rs 30k crore compensation for OMCs for under recoveries linked to LPG.

On the other hand, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary MoPNG, noted that supply to "hospitals and educational institutions will be prioritised, and the committee comprising three executive directors of IOCL BPCL, and HPCL, will look into fare and transparent supply of LPG to restaurants, hotels, after deliberations with state authorities and industry bodies.