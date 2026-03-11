No Need to Panic Book LPG Cylinders, Govt Says; Assures Crude Oil Supply Remains Secure

The Centre on Wednesday asked consumers not to rush LPG cylinder bookings, stating that the domestic delivery system remains stable even as concerns grow over potential supply disruptions in global energy markets.

Officials said the government is closely monitoring the situation and working with oil marketing companies to ensure that LPG distribution continues smoothly across the country. “Our normal delivery cycle for domestic LPG remains 2.5 days. No need for customers to rush book cylinder,” said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, GoI, during a press briefing.

Authorities said panic booking can place unnecessary pressure on distribution networks and create artificial shortages even when sufficient supplies are available.

Sharma added, "Currently, LPG is being directed to the domestic sector. For non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. The committee is consulting with state authorities and industry bodies to finalise the plan to ensure that available LPG is distributed fairly and transparently."

India’s Crude Oil Supply Remains Secure

The government said India’s crude oil supply remains stable despite escalating tensions in West Asia and security concerns around key maritime trade routes. Officials noted that oil marketing companies have secured crude cargoes from multiple international sources to maintain an uninterrupted supply to domestic refineries. “Crude supply remains secure. Volumes secured today exceed what normally would arrive from the Strait of Hormuz. OMCs secured various crude cargoes from various countries. 75% crude coming from routes other than Hormuz against 55% earlier,” Sharma said.

The diversification of import routes is part of India’s broader strategy to reduce dependence on a single energy corridor such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Refineries Running at High Utilisation

Officials also said domestic refineries are operating at very high capacity to ensure adequate availability of petroleum products. “Our refineries are operating at the highest capacity utilisation, some operating at more than 100% than capacity,” Sharma added. High refinery throughput has helped maintain supplies of petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products even during periods of global market volatility.

India’s natural gas demand currently stands at 189 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd).

97.5 mmscmd is produced domestically

The remaining demand is met through imports of LNG.

Officials said 47.4 mmscmd supply has been affected due to force majeure conditions, but additional LNG shipments are expected to support the domestic supply. Two LNG cargoes are currently on their way to India.

The government held the briefing to detail measures protecting India’s energy security as the West Asia conflict continues to threaten global markets. Since India imports 90% of its crude oil, roughly 55 lakh barrels per day, and about 60% of its commercial LPG, officials have taken several steps to reduce risk. Government enforced Essential Commodities Act (ECA) to tackle growing LPG shortage. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued an emergency order requiring all public and private refineries to prioritize cooking gas to meet domestic demand.