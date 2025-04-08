Mitsubishi To Return To India? Auto World In For Big Surprise

Nearly six years after ceasing operations due to declining sales and a limited product lineup, Mitsubishi Motors is reportedly eyeing a comeback in the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market.

Sources familiar with the development revealed that the Japanese automaker is exploring various strategies to re-establish its presence in India. Among the options being considered is outsourcing local production to Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) — the joint venture between Renault and Nissan, and a key part of the global Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance. Notably, Renault recently acquired Nissan’s 51% stake in RNAIPL, consolidating its control over the venture.

Mitsubishi, once a well-known brand in India with models like the Lancer, Pajero, and Outlander SUVs, has been absent from the market since 2020. If finalized, its return would mark a renewed focus on India’s booming SUV segment.

“Mitsubishi is keen to introduce some of its plug-in hybrid SUVs, such as the Outlander and Eclipse Cross, as part of the company’s global push toward cleaner mobility. In the long term, the brand may also explore battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for the Indian market,” a source told Republic Business .

Another source added that Mitsubishi is considering a “cost-effective” entry strategy by leveraging Renault’s existing manufacturing infrastructure in India.

“Utilizing Renault’s Chennai plant could offer Mitsubishi a faster and more economical route to market. The facility currently has idle capacity and is used to produce models for both Renault and Nissan,” the source explained.

As part of the Alliance, the companies share platforms, technologies, and production facilities globally, which could further ease Mitsubishi’s re-entry process.

An emailed questionnaire sent to Mitsubishi’s global spokesperson remained unanswered at the time of publication. Renault India also did not respond to queries sent by Republic Business.

While Mitsubishi Motors has yet to make an official announcement, industry experts believe the company’s success will depend heavily on the right product mix, competitive pricing, and sharp positioning in the mid-to-premium SUV space.