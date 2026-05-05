M&M Q4 Results: Automotive Giant Reports Over 41% YoY Surge In Consolidated Profit - Check Final Dividend & Other Key Details

M&M Q4 Results: The Mumbai-headquartered Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday, May 5, posted a 41.65% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit to ₹4,667.57 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹3,295.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, M&M's profit saw a minor dip of 0.15% as in Q3FY26, the profit was ₹4,674.64 crore.

The revenue from operations of Mahindra Group's automotive arm stood at ₹54,891.55 crore, nearly 29% higher from ₹42,585.67 crore in Q4FY25. Sequentially, the revenue surged by 6.4% from ₹51,579.95 crore in Q3FY26.

In FY26, the consolidated revenue increased by 24.6% YoY to ₹1,97,792.78 crore, while profit jumped 32.25% YoY to ₹17,098.85 crore.

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M&M's Final Dividend Announcement

The board of directors gave its nod to the final dividend of ₹33 per share, with a face value of ₹5 each, for the financial year 2026. The dividend in FY26 is higher than the ₹25.3 per share dividend declared in FY25. The record date for the final dividend is Friday, 3 July 2026.

Anish Shah, Group CEO & Managing Director at M&M, said, “FY26 has been a defining year marked by strong execution and breakthrough performance across several group companies, despite geopolitical headwinds and several disruptions through the year."

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"The auto and farm segment further strengthened its leadership, supported by sustained customer demand for our differentiated products and operational discipline. Tech Mahindra reported healthy traction in key new deal wins despite a challenging global environment. MMFSL pivoted to growth on the back of stable asset quality. Our Growth Gems have demonstrated significant momentum. The Group is well poised to accelerate in these uncertain times,” Shah said.