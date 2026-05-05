Global energy markets saw a rare moment of cooling on Tuesday afternoon as Brent crude futures retreated from their highest levels in months. As of 12:24 PM IST, Brent oil for July delivery slipped to $113.93 per barrel, down 0.5%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell nearly 1.5% to stand at $104.87.

The dip follows a weekend of extreme volatility, largely because of the first successful U.S. Navy escort of a commercial tanker through the Strait of Hormuz. However, major global brokerages warn that the underlying supply crisis is far from over.

The ‘Project Freedom’ Effect

The immediate trigger for the price softening was the successful passage of the Alliance Fairfax, a Maersk-operated vessel, which exited the Persian Gulf under U.S. military protection. This has temporarily eased fears of a total, permanent shutdown of Hormuz.

“The successful escorted exit has helped chip away at some of the worst-case supply disruption fears," noted analysts at KCM Trade in a morning note. They cautioned, however, that this remains a "one-off event" rather than a signal that the Strait is safe for unescorted commercial traffic.

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Goldman Sachs and Nuvama Sound the Alarm

Despite the intraday cooling, institutional giants remain "ultra-bullish" on long-term prices. Goldman Sachs released a report on Monday, revealing that global commercial oil stocks are rapidly approaching their lowest levels in eight years. The bank warned that the speed of stockpile depletion is becoming a critical concern as the U.S.-Iran conflict enters its third month.

Domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities suggested that $113 represents a technical profit-taking level rather than a structural shift. Nuvama maintains that as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains a contested military zone, oil prices are structurally anchored in the $110 to $150 range.

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Indian Perspective

For India, the slight drop in Brent prices offers little comfort given the Rupee's collapse. As oil prices eased, the Indian Rupee (INR) hit a record low of 95.40 against the U.S. Dollar. Geojit Investments pointed out that the currency's depreciation effectively cancels out the dip in crude prices, as India’s oil import bill is paid in Dollars.