M&M Share Price: Why Mahindra Stock Prices Are Up Nearly 3% - Know Reason

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) surged to an all-time high on Monday after the company announced plans to acquire a controlling stake in commercial vehicle manufacturer SML Isuzu. The stock climbed nearly 3% to touch Rs 2,940.25, compared to its previous close of Rs 2,862.20 on Friday. As of midday trading, M&M shares were quoting at Rs 2,902.00 on the BSE.

Mahindra’s move involves acquiring a 58.96% stake in SML Isuzu for Rs 555 crore, a deal that includes purchasing 43.96% from Sumitomo Corporation and 15% from Isuzu Motors. Following the transaction, Mahindra will also initiate an open offer to acquire up to an additional 26% of SML Isuzu’s equity, in compliance with Indian takeover regulations. The company has agreed to acquire the stake from promoter Sumitomo at a price of ₹650 per share. This reflects a discount of 63% to SML Isuzu’s closing value on Friday.

As per industry analysts, the acquisition marks a significant step for Mahindra as it looks to expand its footprint in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) segment.

Currently, M&M has a minuscule marketshare of round 3% of India’s MHCV market. With this strategic buyout, the company aims to double its share to 6% in the near term and has set an ambitious target of capturing 12% of the segment by the end of fiscal year 2031.

Commercial Vehicle analysts believe the deal positions Mahindra strongly to challenge larger rivals in the truck and bus segments, offering synergy benefits in manufacturing, product development, and distribution. Investor sentiment has mirrored this optimism, pushing M&M’s stock to record levels amid expectations of stronger growth and market presence.