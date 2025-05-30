MMTC Share Price: PSU Stock Dipped 98% From Rs 1100 To Rs 15 — Now Zooms 471% In 5 Years - Should You Buy?

MMTC Share Price Target 2025: MMTC, a public sector enterprise, has seen a dramatic turnaround in its stock price after years of decline. Once trading at a high of Rs 1,175.93 on January 8, 2010, the stock crashed nearly 98.7% over the next decade, hitting a low of Rs 15.10 on May 29, 2020.

However, since then, MMTC has staged a remarkable recovery, rising over 471% in just five years to trade at Rs 86.32 as of May 30, 2025.

This recovery has caught the attention of investors. In the latest trading session on Friday, May 30, MMTC shares jumped 6.32% to Rs 86.24 on the NSE, after touching an intraday high of Rs 88.19.

This marks the second consecutive session of strong gains, with the stock having surged more than 19% just a day earlier.

MMTC Limited, established on 26th September 1963, is a Mini-Ratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) operating under the administrative control of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

MMTC Q4 Earnings

Interestingly, this rally comes despite weak financial performance. MMTC’s consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter fell sharply by 96.8% year-on-year to Rs 2.23 crore, down from Rs 69.78 crore a year ago. Revenue also declined by 64% to Rs 0.23 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 0.64 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the full financial year, net profit fell 54.9% to Rs 86.63 crore, while revenue dropped nearly 50% to Rs 2.69 crore.

Despite the poor earnings, the stock is seeing heavy investor interest. Over the last five trading days, MMTC shares are up 32.6%, and they’ve gained over 53% in a month.

The stock also rose 5.5% over the last six months. Its market capitalization now stands at Rs 12,972 crore.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 131.80 on July 26, 2024, and a low of Rs 44.50 on April 7, 2025.

MMTC Share Price Target 2025

According to Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, the recent surge may be driven by technical factors, short-covering, or renewed interest in undervalued PSU stocks.

MMTC has also broken past its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is often seen as a bullish signal in technical analysis.

The current support zone is in the Rs 70–Rs 75 range, while resistance is expected in the Rs 85–Rs 90 range in the near term.