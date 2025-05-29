MMTC Share Price Soars 15% Today - Here’s Why The PSU Stock Is On Fire

Shares of state-run trading giant Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation Limited (MMTC) Ltd staged a surprising rally on Thursday, May 29, jumping over 14% in intra-day trade, despite the company reporting disappointing financial results for the March 2025 quarter.





On the BSE, MMTC opened at Rs 70.84, surged to an intra-day high of Rs 79.52, and was trading at Rs 78.40 at the time of writing, up 9.00 or 12.97% from the previous close of Rs 69.40.



MMTC Share Price Today

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 70.70, touched a high of Rs 79.60, and was last seen trading at Rs 78.08, reflecting a gain of 8.66 or 12.47%, compared to the previous close of Rs 69.42.



MMTC Q4 Results FY25: Steep Decline in Profit and Revenue

According to MMTC’s regulatory filing, the company’s net profit for Q4FY25 nosedived by 96.8% to Rs 2.23 crore from Rs 69.78 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue also shrank 64% to Rs 0.23 crore from Rs 0.64 crore year-on-year.



Vehicle Scrappage Policy Buzz Lifts PSU Trading Stocks

Market watchers believe the rally in MMTC and other PSU stocks like STC and MSTC may be tied to expectations of a fresh government push on vehicle scrappage.



According to media reports, the Centre is likely to tighten norms around vehicle re-registration, making it costlier to renew vehicles aged 10–15 years. The move could boost demand for vehicle scrappage and expand scrap recycling infrastructure, potentially benefiting trading PSUs involved in metal and recycling sectors.



While MMTC’s weak fundamentals suggest caution, speculative momentum driven by policy expectations appears to be lifting sentiment around the stock and its peers.



