'Modi Standing Like A Wall': PM Says India Will Never Compromise On Farmers’ Interests Amid Trump’s 50% Tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message from the Red Fort on India’s 79th Independence Day, asserting that the interests of farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers remain India’s top priority, even as the United States imposes heavy tariffs on Indian goods.

“Farmers, livestock keepers, and fishermen are our top priorities. Any policy that threatens their interests, Modi is standing like a wall against it.

India will never compromise when it comes to protecting the interests of our farmers,” Modi said, directly addressing concerns over new trade barriers.

The discussions between India and the United States are ongoing for a trade agreement between the countries.

However, the government has made it clear that there will be no concessions made related to duty reductions on agricultural products, dairy, and genetically modified (GM) items.

PM Modi Highlighted India’s Achievements

PM Modi highlighted India’s achievements in agriculture and allied sectors, noting, “Today India is number one in the world in production of milk, pulses, and jute. India is also the second-biggest fish producer."

"We are also second in the production of rice, wheat, fruits, and vegetables. Export of agro-products worth 4 lakh crore has happened. Many schemes are there to support our farmers. They are becoming courageous with insurance," he said further.

The Prime Minister added, “Giving priority to those left behind is the new mantra of the government. India will not accept any detrimental policies that harm our farmers.”

Earlier, PM Modi also stressed that India is prepared to face short-term challenges to safeguard long-term interests.

“I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it,” he said.

Trump Tariffs On India

The Prime Minister’s remarks came amid growing tensions between India and the United States. US President Donald Trump recently unveiled sweeping tariffs on Indian goods, which include a 25 per cent levy effective from August 7, 2025.

Following this, the US administration increased the duty to a total of 50 per cent on several Indian products, citing national security and trade law concerns, particularly targeting imports such as garments, precious stones, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and auto parts.

Piyush Goyal's Reply In Parliament

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised in Parliament on August 6, 2025, that the government will take all necessary steps to safeguard and promote national interests.

India’s chief negotiator, Rajesh Agrawal, and the US Assistant Trade Representative, Brendan Lynch, are set to continue talks, with the sixth round of negotiations scheduled for August 25, 2025.

India-US Trade Exports

India’s merchandise exports to the US have risen steadily, reaching USD 25.51 billion in the April-June 2025 quarter, while imports stood at USD 12.86 billion.