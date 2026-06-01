A series of major financial and regulatory changes rolled out across India on June 1, impacting everything from daily digital transactions to kitchen budgets and tax compliance.

The central government and regulatory bodies like the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) introduced these changes to enhance digital safety and align fiscal targets for the financial year.

UPI

Digital payments will look different for users running high-value transactions. Starting June 1, top mobile payment applications including Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm will enforce two-factor or biometric authentication for large fund transfers. Users will need to verify transactions via facial recognition or fingerprints, moving away from simple four or six-digit pins.

To eliminate accidental misdirection of funds and identity spoofing, UPI platforms must now mandatorily display the recipient's bank-registered official name on a preview screen before the user inputs their pin. Furthermore, cardless ATM cash withdrawals made via UPI will now count against a user's monthly free banking transaction limit, meaning excess usage will invite standard bank fees.

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Commercial LPG Hiked

Oil marketing companies announced a steep upward revision for commercial fuel prices. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder rose by Rs 42 in Delhi, bringing the retail cost to Rs 3,113.50. In Kolkata, prices escalated by Rs 53.50. Prices for domestic cooking gas cylinders remain unchanged for retail households.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas also tightened structural rules to phase out dual-fuel connections in urban grids. Consumers who install a Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection now have a mandatory 30-day deadline to officially surrender and terminate their existing LPG cylinders.

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Advance Tax and New Regime Benefits

The Income Tax Department reminded citizens of the upcoming June 15 deadline for the first instalment of advance tax for the financial year 2026-27. Salaried earners, freelancers, and businesses with an estimated net tax liability exceeding Rs 10,000 must deposit 15 percent of their total liability by this date to avoid a 1 percent monthly interest penalty.

Concurrently, revised allowance frameworks take effect under the new tax laws. Families filing under the older tax regime will benefit from scaled-up exemptions on children’s education and hostel allowances, alongside an expanded 50 percent House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemption bracket for major corporate hubs like Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

Car Prices

Buying a new vehicle has become costlier from June 1 as major automobile manufacturers pass rising commodity costs onto consumers. Maruti Suzuki implemented a uniform price hike of up to Rs 30,000 across its entire model portfolio.