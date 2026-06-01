Updated 1 June 2026 at 17:02 IST New IIP Series Debuts: India's Industrial Output Grows 4.9% In April On Strong Manufacturing India’s industrial output expanded by 4.9% in April 2026 compared to the same month last year. The growth was powered by a 6.2% surge in the manufacturing sector. This release marks the historic debut of the revised Index of Industrial Production (IIP) series, which updates the base year to 2022-23 to better reflect modern economic structures.