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New IIP Series Debuts: India's Industrial Output Grows 4.9% In April On Strong Manufacturing

India’s industrial output expanded by 4.9% in April 2026 compared to the same month last year. The growth was powered by a 6.2% surge in the manufacturing sector. This release marks the historic debut of the revised Index of Industrial Production (IIP) series, which updates the base year to 2022-23 to better reflect modern economic structures.

Shourya Jha
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Industrial manufacturing plant machinery in India producing automotive components, reflecting the 6.2 percent growth in the manufacturing sector for April 2026.
India Industrial Output Rises 4.9% | Image: ANI

India’s industrial output expanded by 4.9% in April 2026 compared to the same month last year. The growth was powered by a 6.2% surge in the manufacturing sector. This release marks the historic debut of the revised Index of Industrial Production (IIP) series, which updates the base year to 2022-23 to better reflect modern economic structures.

Published By:
 Shourya Jha
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