Monolithisch’s IPO: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band, And Key Details

After drawing strong interest from investors in the SME segment, the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Monolithisch India Ltd. is closing today. Here’s a look at the key details, including GMP, price band, and subscription status.

Monolithisch IPO: Grey Market Premium

As per market tracking websites, the shares of Monolithisch India are commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 46 (at 1:33 pm) over the upper end of the IPO price band, suggesting an expected listing gain of around 32.17.

Monolithisch IPO: Price Band and Usage of Proceeds

The IPO is priced in the range of Rs 135 to Rs 143 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1,000 shares for retail investors. The company revealed that the proceeds from the offering will be used for expanding manufacturing capacity, investing in the company’s subsidiary, and meeting working capital needs.

Monolithisch IPO: Subscription Status

The Rs 82.02 crore public issue has witnessed strong demand across investor categories. As of the final bidding day, the issue has been oversubscribed more than 100.96 times. While Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid for 10,90,000.00 Shares (28.57%), Non-Institutional Investors bid for 8,18,000 Shares (21.44%) and Retail Individual Investor RII) for 19,07,000 Shares (49.99%), as per a market tracking website.

Monolithisch IPO: Key dates to watch out

While the IPO closes on June 16, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on June 17. Shares will likely be credited to demat accounts on June 18, and the stock is tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE-SME platform on June 19.

Monolithisch IPO: Financial performance

In FY25, Monolithisch delivered a healthy financial performance, with revenue climbing over 41% to Rs 97.49 crore in FY25 and net profit rising by nearly 70% to Rs 14.49 crore. Its customer base has also expanded significantly from 43 to 61 clients during the same period.

About the company

Founded in 2018, Monolithisch India is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of ramming mass—a crucial heat insulation material used in iron and steel induction furnaces. Its extensive product range, including ramming mass, Fossil flux, and other refractory materials, is backed by a plant that is already home to India’s largest premix ramming mass manufacturing.