Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices By Rs 2-4 Per Litre, New Rates Effective November 12; Check Full List

New Delhi: One of the largest milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR, Mother Dairy has increased milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre across several variants, adding to household expenses amid the ongoing festive season. The revised rates will come into effect from Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The price hike comes amid rising milk procurement costs, with sources indicating that the company has decided to pass on a part of the increased input costs to consumers.

Mother Dairy, last revised its prices on May 14, 2026. Before that, the company had increased rates in April 2025. A company spokesperson declined to comment on the latest price hike.

Which Mother Dairy milk variants will cost more?

The revised prices will affect toned, full cream, double toned and cow milk. Full cream milk has seen the highest increase of Rs 4 per litre, while other variants have become costlier by Rs 2-3 per litre.

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In the Delhi-NCR market, toned milk sold in bulk will now cost Rs 60 per litre, compared to the earlier price of Rs 58. The price of its pouched variant has gone up from Rs 60 to Rs 62 per litre.

Full cream milk, which was earlier available at Rs 72 per litre, will now cost Rs 76. Meanwhile, double toned milk will be sold at Rs 56 per litre instead of Rs 54.

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Cow milk has also become costlier, with its price increasing from Rs 62 to Rs 65 per litre.

Here is a look at the revised Mother Dairy milk prices:

Milk variant Previous price New price Toned Milk (Bulk Vended) Rs 58 Rs 60 Toned Milk (Pouched) Rs 60 Rs 62 Full Cream Milk (Pouched) Rs 72 Rs 76 Double Toned Milk Rs 54 Rs 56 Cow Milk Rs 62 Rs 65

Why has Mother Dairy increased milk prices?

The latest revision comes against the backdrop of rising milk procurement costs. According to sources, the company has been paying more to farmers for milk procurement and has decided to transfer a portion of these increased costs to consumers.

Mother Dairy distributes around 35 lakh litres of milk daily in Delhi-NCR through its retail outlets, general trade network and e-commerce platforms. Its overall daily milk sales exceed 50 lakh litres.

The company also shares a significant portion of its earnings from milk sales with farmers, passing on around 75-80 per cent of its milk sales realisation to them.

Mother Dairy records 17% growth in turnover

Despite rising input costs, Mother Dairy reported a 17 per cent increase in turnover during the last financial year, taking the figure to Rs 20,300 crore. The growth was supported by stronger demand for its milk products and cooking oils.

Established in 1974, Mother Dairy operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The company sells milk and dairy products under the Mother Dairy brand, while its edible oil products are marketed under the Dhara brand.

Its Safal brand covers fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables, snacks, pulps and concentrates.