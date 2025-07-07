MS Dhoni net Worth: Rs 1,000 Crore Empire, Private Jet, Superbike & Rs 803 Cr Brand Value Revealed

The former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday, July 7, 2025, in his hometown of Ranchi.

He celebrated his birthday with close friends and familiar faces.

MS Dhoni Net Worth

The legendary captain of the Indian team has a legacy both on and off the field.

As of 2025, MS Dhoni's net worth is approximately $120 million which is nearly Rs 1,000 crore. His source of income comes through IPL, endorsements, and a combination of other smart investments.

During his Indian Premiere League (IPL) days, the former captain of the Indian cricket team earned more than Rs 204.4 crore from 18 IPL seasons. His salary peaked at Rs 15 crore between 2018 and 2021. In 2025, he was retained by CSK for Rs 4 crore as an uncapped player.

Additionally, his annual income is also estimated at Rs 50 crore and his monthly earnings are close to Rs 4 crore.

Ever since he has retired from the sport, his endorsements and IPL are key sources of earning for him.

When it comes to real-estate, Dhoni owns homes in Ranchi, Dehradun, Pune and Mumbai.

MS Dhoni Brand Value

In 2025, the cricketer's brand value is Rs 803 crore or $95.6 million. He endorsed 72 brands and led endorsement charts and some of the big names in his list of endorsements include Dream11, GoDaddy, Boost, and Orient Fans.

MS Dhoni Super Bikes

The cricketer also owns different kinds of bikes, starting from vintage bikes to sport beasts and his entire collection of bikes comprises of more than 20 models.