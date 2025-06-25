MTNL Share Price Today: Why Telecom Stock Surged Over 19% - Key Reasons Explained

On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 48.53 and soared to a high of 57.90. As of 2:06 PM, MTNL was trading at Rs 57.33, up 8.80 or 18.13%.



On the NSE, similar momentum was observed. The stock opened at Rs 48.90 and touched a high of Rs 57.79. At 2:07 PM, it was trading at Rs 57.64, rising 9.13 or +18.82%.



What’s Behind the Rally?

The surge comes in the wake of reports that the central government is formulating a policy framework to facilitate the streamlined transfer of immovable assets—such as land and buildings—owned by telecom PSUs including BSNL, MTNL, and ITI, to other government ministries and departments.



According to news sources, a high-level meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary on June 12, 2025, concluded with a directive to create comprehensive guidelines for this transfer process. The move is aimed at optimising public sector resources, accelerating asset monetisation, and supporting the restructuring of debt-laden telecom PSUs.



Government Push for Greater Competition in Telecom



Adding to the positive sentiment, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a significant statement on Tuesday at a Broadband India Forum event, highlighting the need to break the duopoly in the telecom sector, as per media reports.



