MTR-Parent Orkla India IPO Launches: Check Price Band, GMP And Expected Listing Gain

Orkla India Limited, the entity behind popular Indian culinary names such as MTR, Eastern Condiments and Rasoi Magic, is entering the public markets through a Rs 1,667.54 crore book-built issue that consists solely of an offer for sale (OFS).

Covering everything from morning meals to evening treats, along with snacks, drinks and sweets, this 1996-established firm is listing by putting 2.28 crore shares up for grabs.

Orkla India IPO Opening Date

The IPO subscription runs for three days, starting October 29, 2025 and ending October 31, 2025. Share allocation is expected to wrap up on November 3, 2025, with trading likely to commence on BSE and NSE on November 6, 2025.

Orkla India IPO Price Band

Bids can be placed between Rs 695 and Rs 730 per equity share. A standard lot includes 20 shares, requiring retail bidders to invest at least Rs 14,600.

For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the floor is 14 lots totaling Rs 2,04,400, whereas for big non-institutional investors (bNII) the minimum is 69 lots, amounting to Rs 10,07,400.

Orkla India IPO Registrar

ICICI Securities Ltd. is steering the offering as the lead book-running manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is in charge of registrar tasks, overseeing applications, allotments and refunds.

Orkla India IPO GMP Today

Grey market indicators, recorded at 10:58 AM on October 29, 2025, show a GMP of Rs 63 according to market tracker websites. Combined with the price band of Rs 730, this suggests a debut around Rs 793, resulting in a potential 8.63% uplift. Remember, GMP reflects informal trader mood and isn’t a formal predictor.

About Orkla India: MTR Parent

Orkla India balances everyday ease with time-honored tastes. Through MTR Foods, it supplies instant blends, spice packets for quick cooking, vermicelli, munchies and drinks.

Eastern Condiments specialises in spice mixes and ready-prep items and Rasoi Magic provides straightforward recipe aids. The brand holds strong sway in South India’s Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while exporting over 400 product variants (as of June 30, 2025) to 42 nations, including Gulf states, the United States and Canada.

Averaging 2.3 million units sold daily during fiscal 2025, Orkla India fuses classic recipes with contemporary distribution, now sharing its trajectory with public shareholders.